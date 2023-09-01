'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra opens up about moment he shared with Arshad after match

New Delhi [India], September 1 : India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra talked about the story that transpired behind the scenes, a special moment he shared with his arch-rival Arshad Nadeem in the final of the World Athletics Championships.

The young Indian athlete invited Arshad for a picture who at that point in time was missing his nation's flag. Neeraj and Arshad posed for a picture with the India flag with bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch also present during the moment.

"Arshad made his country proud, I felt bad I asked him about the Pakistan flag, the flag was found later, everybody was there so I asked Arshad to come and take a picture," Neeraj said in a press conference.

Neeraj further went on to lay down the objectives that he has set for himself in the forthcoming events.

"I want to retain the titles and I will work hard towards it. Winning those titles was a challenge and doing it will be tough again because athletes will prepare better and expectations from people will be there," Neeraj added.

Recently, Neeraj secured the second position in the men's javelin throw event with the best throw of 85.71 m at Zurich.

He ended up falling just short of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (85.86 m), who took home the trophy. Germany's Julian Weber got the third position with the best throw of 85.04 m.

