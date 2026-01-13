Golf: Consistent Jasmine takes lead in opening leg of 2026 WPG Tour

Mumbai, Jan 13 Jasmine Shekar, a consistent performer on the Women's Pro Golf Tour, got off to a fine start with two late birdies helping her to a solid round of 3-under 67, that gave her the sole lead after the first round of the first Leg of the Tour in 2026, at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Jasmine, who won once in 2025, was one shot clear of young pro Lavanya Jadon, who also had one win last season. Lavanya carded 2-under 68, and the only other player with a par or better score was former winner, Seher Atwal (70), at the Par-70 layout.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, two of the multiple winners in 2025, were among five players who shot 2-over 72 each and were tied fourth. The others were Ridhima Dilawari, Jahanvi Bakshi, and Khushi Khanijau.

Jasmine played each of the 15 events in 2025 and finished third on the Order of Merit behind Vani Kapoor, who skipped this week, and Amandeep Drall. Birdies on the third and the eighth saw her turn in 2-under 35, and she added further gains on the 16th and the 17th, while dropping her lone shot of the day on the Par-3 13th hole.

Lavanya opened with a bogey but made no further errors and picked up strokes on the second, sixth, and 12th. Seher Atwal had four birdies and four bogeys in her round of 70. She had two birdies and two bogeys on either side of the BPGC course.

Sneha Singh was 3-over through 17 before picking her first and only birdie on the 18th, while Jahanvi had three birdies in the last six holes after three bogeys and a double bogey earlier on. Amandeep Drall birdied twice while dropping four bogeys, and Ridhima had one birdie against three bogeys. Heena Kang, who turned pro last season and won once in four starts, opened the new season with 75 and was tied-16th.

Four players, including the hugely talented US-bound amateur Zara Anand, shot 3-over 73 each and were tied-ninth. The other three were Shweta Mansingh, Ananya Garg, and Shagun Narain.

Debutant pro Saanvi Somu had a tough start with 6-over 76 and was 19th, while Vidhatri Urs (77) had three straight double bogeys on the back nine and was Tied-20th.

The new season has begun with as many as 10 new players joining the pro ranks as women continue to propel Indian golf to new levels.

