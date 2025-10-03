Golf: Kapil Kumar grabs dramatic maiden win in Pune IGPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Kapil Kumar grabbed the IGPL Invitational Pune after a dramatic finish against Kartik Singh at the Poona Golf Club. Though it was dramatic all day long as the lead kept switching between the top two and Sachin Baisoya, it became all the more intense towards the end.

It finally peaked on the regulation 18th hole and concluded on the second play-off hole as Kapil ended his long wait for a first professional and left Kartik waiting for his first one. The much-awaited win was worth Rs. 22.50 lakhs for Kapil, and it was the biggest cheque of his career. Kartik also picked his biggest cheque at Rs. 15 lakhs.

The day's best card came from Hitaashee Bakshi, who carded a brilliant 7-under 63, the same as Kartik on the second day. Hitaashee finished as the top woman in the field in Tied-seventh place with Yashas Chandra (68).

Kartik, who was born in 2010, a year after Kapil had turned pro in 2009, was once again left stranded while being so close to a win. After finishing Tied-8th in Chandigarh and Tied-third in Jaypee Greens, he was sole second in Pune. Yet he showed that he is the player to watch out for in Indian golf.

Kapil (68) and Kartik (70) were tied at 12-under, and the deadlock was broken on the second play-off hole. Faced with another runner-up finish, Kapil banished fear from his mind and hit a superb lob wedge. His shot from a little over 40 yards and stopped it less than two feet from the pin.

Kartik went into the rough and came short of the green from where he missed his birdie putt. Kapil said as quoted from a press release by IGPL, "I was totally relaxed before that shot and even during the whole play-off. I have finished second so many times that it no longer leaves any feeling. I just wanted to play my best shot. It came off well."

He added, "I told myself that if I was again to finish second today, so be it. I will keep trying." As for his play, Kapil said, "I played well all week. I have always played well in Pune, and I finished second here a couple of years back," he added. "The IGPL has brought me my first professional win, and I am thrilled with it. Hopefully, this is just the beginning."

Kartik Singh was disappointed, but said, "This was another fine tournament. I am sure the wins will but right now I am happy with my game and will keep working on it. I am getting closer to my first win."

There was drama all day long as Kapil Kumar, Kartik Singh and a resurgent Sachin Baisoya jostled for the lead. Starting the day with a two-shot lead, Kartik lost it with a double bogey and a bogey on the third and fourth, but he did well to reach even par by the turn on the ninth. He then went into the lead, only to lose to it again with bogeys on the 16h and 17th.

That left him needing an eagle to win on the 18th, and he almost did. He had a slice of luck when the ball bounced off a tree on his second bounce and landed 15 feet from the hole. Unfortunately, he missed the eagle putt, but the birdie gave him another chance in a play-off.

Kapil Kumar was one behind at the turn, but his birdie on the tenth saw him catch up to Kartik. Then, as Kartik erred a second time towards the end, Kapil held his nerve and picked birdies on the 13th and the 17th. He managed a par on the 18th, but Kartik forced a play-off with a birdie.

Meanwhile, Sachin Baisoya made a bold bid on the front nine with a 5-under 30, and at one stage, he was part of a three-way lead at 11-under after the 10th hole. Then he ran out of birdies and also bogeyed the 12th. He did birdie the 18th but fell one short of the play-off. He finished third at 11-under.

After the first play-off hole, Kapil won on the second as he executed a brilliant shot with his lob wedge from just over 40 yards. It landed inside two feet for a winning putt. Kartik, after going into the right rough, was short of the green, and he needed a putt from off the green to birdie and take the battle into a third play-off hole. He missed the putt and parred to finish second.

Saarthak Chibber (66) was sole fourth at 10-under for his best finish in the IGPL so far, while IL Aalaap (65) was fifth at 9-under and Aman Raj (67) was sixth at 8-under.

