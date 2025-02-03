Golf: McIlroy clinches Pebble Beach Pro-Am title for 27th PGA Tour win

Pebble Beach (California, US), Feb 3 Rory McIlroy powered his way past a pack of contenders and closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This was the 27th victory of McIlroy’s PGA Tour career and the second in his past three worldwide starts. This victory gave McIlroy an encouraging start to 2025 after a year that was defined by heartbreak.

McIlroy won four times worldwide in 2024, and capped the year by winning his sixth Race to Dubai, but he also finished second four times, often in heartbreaking fashion.

McIlroy took the top spot for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole into a stiff breeze along the Pacific. He effectively ended the drama with a towering drive and a 7-iron into the 571-yard 14th hole, setting up an eagle putt from just outside 25 feet, PGA Tour reports.

It's a really cool way to start the season,” said McIlroy, who won for the second time in California. “To get this win this early means a great deal, and hopefully I'll keep the momentum going into Torrey Pines in a couple weeks' time.”

Shane Lowry fell out of a share for the lead when he sent his second shot over a cliff to the right of the par-5 sixth. But he shot 31 on the back nine, including a birdie on the final hole for a 68 that gave him second place alone.

Lucas Glover (67) and Justin Rose (68) were another shot behind. Sepp Straka, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, had a 72 and tied for seventh.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player whose season was delayed by minor hand surgery from punctured glass while making ravioli, closed with a 67 and tied for ninth.

