Golf: Vani Kapoor top Indian at tied-20 in Dutch Ladies Open

Hilversum (Netherlands), July 20 Vani Kapoor was the best Indian of the three golfers who teed up at the 2024 Dutch Ladies Open. She shot 2-under 70 and was tied-20th while the other two Indians Tvesa Malik (73) and Ridhima Dilawari (73) were both tied-64. Vani’s round included three birdies and a lone bogey on Par-3 10th, while Tvesa Malik had two bogeys against one birdie on the fourth for a 1-over 763, and Ridhima Dilawari (73) had two birdies and three bogeys was also T-64.

Vani began on the tenth with a bogey but after that, she had three birdies and no bogeys.

The 29-year-old Kim Metraux fired an opening round of 65 (-7) to take the lead. The Swiss golfer holed back-to-back birdies on holes two and three before adding another on the seventh.

Metraux then went on a birdie blitz on the back nine with birdies on holes 10, 12, 13, 14, and 16 in the Netherlands. She dropped her only shot of the day on the 17th but still sealed a round of seven-under-par./

Three players are sharing the second place with Eswatini’s Nobuhle Dlamini, who was bogey-free, England’s Gemma Clews, and Germany’s Laura Funfstuck all on six-under-par.

Six players rounded out the top 10 with France’s Camille Chevalier, New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori, Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord, Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen, England’s Liz Young and Dutch player Nikki Hofstede all sitting in T5 on four-under-par.

