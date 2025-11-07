Government will continue to support hockey, says Dr. Mandaviya as centenary celebrations of Indian hockey begin

New Delhi, Nov 7 The Sports Authority of India and Hockey India celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey with a grand centenary event at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The landmark occasion was graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, President, FIH, Dato Tayyab Ikram, along with other dignitaries, hockey legends, and members of the national teams.

The celebration marked a century of sporting excellence, pride and unity, honouring the journey of Indian hockey from its beginnings in 1925 to its resurgence in the modern era.

Mandaviya expressed his pride at being part of the milestone, noting that “the sport has seen many phases, and it was through hockey at the Olympics that we showed the world what India can achieve in sports. We have never looked back since. With its rich history, Indian hockey is once again rising and moving towards another Olympic medal. As the country celebrates with over 1,000 matches being played nationwide today, the entire Bharat revels in this proud moment. The Government of India will continue to support our players and the sport in every possible way. I congratulate Hockey India, the players, coaches, and fans for being part of this remarkable journey.”

Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, reflected on the historic day, saying, “I consider myself fortunate to stand here among the legends of the game on this special occasion. It has been a long and inspiring journey for Indian hockey. I congratulate Hockey India for honouring our greats alongside the current stars, merging our rich history with our promising future. Congratulations to all who have been part of this incredible journey.”

Tayyab Ikram, President of the FIH, remarked, “It is a pleasure to be part of this historic milestone for Indian hockey. Today, we express gratitude to our legends, players, fans, and administrators who have shaped this journey. India has led the way in world hockey through 100 years of resilience and innovation. I thank the Government of India and Hockey India for their continued support. India’s resurgence in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics shows its strength, and I am confident the next 100 years will be even brighter for Indian hockey.”

An exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI, led by Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Hockey India XI, led by Dr. Dilip Tirkey, set the tone for the day. The match ended in a 3–1 win for the Sports Ministry XI, with goals from Beauty Dungdung, Salima Tete, and Krishna Pathak, while Manpreet Singh scored for Hockey India XI.

Hockey India also felicitated some of the game’s most celebrated icons in recognition of their lasting contributions to the sport and their inspiration to generations of players. The legends of the game honoured at the ceremony included Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh, Ajith Pal Singh, Ashok Kumar, B. P. Govinda, Aslam Sher Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Brigadier Harcharan Singh VSM, Vineet Kumar, Romeo James, Asunta Lakra, and Subhadra Pradhan.

Another highlight of the day was the launch of the commemorative book “100 Years of Indian Hockey”, which chronicles the sport’s journey through a century of triumphs, challenges, and revival. A special photo exhibition also offered a rare glimpse into Indian hockey’s remarkable history through archival photographs, Olympic moments, and memorabilia tracing the sport’s evolution from the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics to the present day.

With Tamil Nadu gearing up to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, the coveted trophy was also on display, marking the start of a 20-city trophy tour. Adding to the festivities, singer and composer Siddharth Mahadevan delivered a series of energetic live performances, captivating those in attendance and highlighting the celebratory note to the occasion.

Extending the centenary spirit across the country, a Nationwide Hockey Festival was organised simultaneously in 500 districts, engaging more than 36,000 players in over 1,000 exhibition matches. The initiative brought together school athletes, veterans, and community teams, transforming the milestone into a true national celebration of the sport.

Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, shared, “It is an honour for me to stand here at the very stadium where I attended my first camp and played my first major tournament. Today is a tribute to those who laid the foundation for Indian hockey a century ago and to every player who has brought glory to the nation through this sport. We must also recognise all the stakeholders who work tirelessly for the promotion of Hockey, including the Government of India, which has given us immense support. I am confident that many more moments of pride await us in the years to come.”

Bholanath Singh, secretary general of Hockey India, expressed gratitude to all those who made the milestone possible.

“A special thanks to the Government of India for making this celebration a reality and to all the esteemed dignitaries present here today. This moment belongs to the entire hockey fraternity, and we are proud to be celebrating it across every state. I also thank our State Member Units for their constant support and contribution in taking the sport forward.”

