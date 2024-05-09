Govt approves Nikhat Zareen's request for Game-ready Equipment; Sharath's trip to Germany

New Delhi, May 9 The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved boxer Nikhat Zareen’s request for game-ready equipment that includes Laser Unit-BTL, Ankle wrap Game Ready, Full Leg Wrap Game Ready, Hand wrist wrap Game Ready and Trolly BTL Laser Unit.

The Game-ready Equipment uses high-intensity laser applications that control homogenous energy spread without the need for an operator. This makes the equipment ideal for the back area, large muscle groups, and joint therapy. The equipment thus contributes to pain reduction and faster recovery after injury.

Besides, the MOC also approved the proposal of paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal for financial assistance for training at the National Table Tennis Training Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Sharath will be training for 22 days under his coach Chris Pfeiffer and centre coach Danny Heister.

Under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), MOC has recommended funding for his accommodation, food, training, sparring partner and recovery sessions.

MOC has also approved financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for archers Ridhi and Dhiraj Bommadevara, wheelchairs and accessories for Para-shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi and Para-archer Sarita, financial assistance towards the hiring of masseuse for Para-athletes Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Pushpendra Singh and Rampal.

Financial assistance for athletes Eldhose Paul and Parul Chaudhary; table tennis players Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale and Payas Jain and Para-table tennis player and Paralympic medallist Bhavina Patel for various coemptions has also been approved.

TOPS will cover their airfare, hospitality charges, visa & insurance costs, and local transport costs (for Parul and Eldhose) among other expenditures.

