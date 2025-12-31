Govt issues notification for commencement of select provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Central Government has notified the commencement of select provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The law will now come into force from January 1, 2026, and will govern the functioning of the national sports federations in the country.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (25 of 2025) was notified in the Official Gazette on August 18, 2025. Section 1(2) of the Act provides that the Act shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint, and that different dates may be appointed for different provisions of the Act.

Accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, the Central Government has appointed January 1, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of sections 1 to 3, sub-sections (1), (2) and (4) of section 4, sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 5, sub-section (5) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 11, sections 14 and 15, sub-sections (1) to (7) and (10) of section 17, sections 30 and 31, and sections 33 to 38 of the said Act shall come into force, the government informed in a release on Wednesday.

The provisions being brought into effect relate to the establishment and governance framework of National Sports Bodies, including the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, National Sports Federations, and Regional Sports Federations. The provisions related to the constitution of the National Sports Board, compliance requirements applicable to recognised sports organisations, privileges and duties of recognised sports organisations, constitution of the National Sports Tribunal, and the rule-making powers of the Central Government will also come into force from January 1.

The phased commencement of the Act is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to the statutory sports governance framework. The Act seeks to promote transparency, accountability, ethical practices, and good governance in sports administration, ensure the welfare of sportspersons, and provide for effective and timely resolution of sports-related disputes, in consonance with the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, and international best practices.

With effect from January 1, 2026, the institutional mechanisms envisaged under the notified provisions of the Act shall become operational.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor