Greater Noida to host 4th Sub-Junior National Boxing C'ships from August 7

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will host the fourth Sub-Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships from August 7 to 13, 2025, at Galgotias University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The event will see the participation of over 700 young boxers, including 400 boys and 300 girls aged between 13 and 14, who will compete across 15 weight categories, according to a BFI press release.

As part of BFI's broader vision to build a robust grassroots-to-elite pathway, the Sub-Junior Nationals serve as a crucial platform to identify young talent and prepare them for higher levels of competition.

The event follows the successful conduct of the Men's, Women's, and Junior Nationals earlier this year competitions which have already produced international medallists and future stars. Haryana (Girls) and Chandigarh (Boys) enter this edition as the defending champions from the 3rd Sub-Junior Nationals.

"The Sub-Junior Nationals are where India's boxing journey truly begins, " said Col. Arun Malik (Retd.), Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee.. "This platform helps identify talented individuals and allows them to experience real competition early in their careers. The skills, discipline, and confidence developed here are the first building blocks of international success. This is a significant grassroots step in these young boxers' journeys, and we are sure we will see many stars of the future in action," he added.

Boxers will compete under World Boxing Technical Rules, with three rounds of 1.5 minutes each, with a minute's rest in between rounds. A 10-point scoring system shall be followed. Medal winners from the REC Combined Talent Hunt 2024 are also eligible, making the competition even more competitive.

Indian boxing's youth programme has been making headlines globally, not only at the senior level, but also in age-group competitions, the release said. At the recent Asian U-15 and U-17 Championships, Indian boxers bagged 43 medals and finished second overall, reflecting the depth of talent and promise in the junior ranks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor