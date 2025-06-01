Gujarat Giants make giant moves on Day 1 of PKL 12 auction; signs Mohammareza Shadloui for Rs 2.23 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Gujarat Giants made a powerful start at the Pro Kabaddi League season 12 Auction as they acquired the services of marquee player Mohammadreza Shadloui on Day 1 of the event held in Mumbai on Saturday, as per the Gujarat Giants press release.

Following a thrilling bidding war with Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious, securing Mohammadreza Shadloui for INR 2.23 Crores, under Category A. The Iranian became the first buy of the PKL 12 Auction as Gujarat Giants stole the show with a tactical bid. The all-rounder was the Most Valuable Player in Season 11 and will represent the Gujarat Giants in PKL 12.

Having played 92 matches, the two-time PKL champion has recorded 448 points, including 94 raid points and 354 tackle points. A force to reckon with on both ends of the mat, he has also registered 4 Super Raids, 19 Super Tackles and 32 High 5s in his PKL career. His defensive efforts have also earned him the accolade of the Best Defender of the Season Award in Season 8 and Season 10.

Sharing his thoughts on the day's big signing, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, as quoted by the Gujarat Giants press release, "At Gujarat Giants, we've always focused on building a team around young players with great potential. With the addition of Mohammadreza Shadloui in our team, alongside our retained players, we're looking forward to making more additions to the team to make a competitive unit that can challenge for the title."

Jaivir Sharma, Head Coach of Gujarat Giants, added, "Gujarat Giants have always played a role in crafting a pathway for young players with potential. Shadloui is a young player who has already shown what he can do. So, he adds great utility as a player and can fit into the system. Our plan going forward will remain the same, to target young players who have potential. This is a good start for us, but there is a long way to go at the auction, and we're focused on building a solid squad."

After a successful opening day, Gujarat Giants will look to further strengthen their squad on Day 2 of the PKL 12 Auction.

Gujarat Giants squad after Day 1 of PKL 12 Auction: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Shridhar Ananda Kadam.

