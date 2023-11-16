Gujarat to host country's first-ever Sports Startup Conclave on Dec 11

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16 : With an aim to boost India's sports startup market and encourage upcoming businesses to prosper, the Gujarat government will be hosting the country's first-ever Sports Startup Conclave at TransStadia University in Ahmedabad on December 11.

According to an official release, the Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave will be an intersection between sports and business in alignment with the Government of Gujarat's vision of the growth of sports in India and recognise the outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape in the country.

One of the key components of the conclave is the sports startup awards, wherein a total of Rs 2.5 million in cash prizes shall be awarded to the top 3 winners. This flagship event will be hosted in the lead-up to Vibrant Gujarat, India's marquee international investor summit, conceptualised under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release said.

India's economy is already growing rapidly, and the Morgan Stanley report stated that the nation will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world by 2027. The sports industry has been one of the key factors in this growth, with the Indian sports industry's spending crossing over Rs 14,000 crore, according to GroupM ESP's Sporting Nation Report 2023.

The conclave aims to spotlight the startup community, which has been working to highlight innovative strategies, technological advancements, and transformative initiatives that are reshaping the dynamics of the world of sports and business. This unique opportunity will provide a platform for many sports startups to showcase their strategies, plans, growth, and impact, as the five best startups will be recognised as winners with cash awards and mentorship, the official release said.

Organised by the Government of Gujarat and the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the conclave is partnered with TransStadia University and the Sportscom Industry Confederation and backed by iCreate and i-Hub, the strong incubation setups that have been working with the Gujarat Government to facilitate 'Next Generation Entrepreneurship'. While i-Hub is envisioned to be a centre for all startup stakeholders to develop an end-to-end innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state of Gujarat, iCreate is India's leading institution for transforming tech innovation-based startups into successful businesses in Gujarat and across India, it said.

The conclave will not only showcase India's potential as a sporting powerhouse but also bolster the startup economy and the growth of sports in Gujarat as well as other parts of the country. It also intends to inspire and help the country's youth explore the huge business potential of the sports market, the release said.

India's young business minds will also get much-needed guidance from the top sportspersons, coaches, industry leaders, successful founders, policymakers, and sports administrators who will be part of the conclave as speakers and panellists. The conclave will also feature a dynamic line-up of keynote speeches, panel discussions, pitch competitions, and interactive workshops, the release said.

While discussing the latest trends and challenges in the field, the participants will also get opportunities to share knowledge and seek investment.

A commemorative logo for the Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave indicates the importance of business networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development of the rapidly evolving sports startup sector having the vibrant colours of Gujarat's growing economy, the release added.

