Gurbaaz, Perera, Pathirana headline Colombo Strikers squad for LPL 2024

Columbo, May 22 Ahead of the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, Colombo strikers have announced the official squad after Wednesday's auction draft. Following a successful acquisition, the Colombo Strikers have secured a top international lineup of Angelo Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Gunasekara, Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shevon Daniel, Allah Ghazanfar, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Binura Fernando and Garuka Sanketh.

Determined to repeat their success in the upcoming campaign the team is now set to build up more anticipation in the upcoming edition of LPL 2024.

In addition to the auction signings, the Colombo Strikers have made direct signings with international talents Shadab Khan and Glen Phillips along with local season players Thisara Pereira and Adera Samarawickrama.

In order to retain the victories of past campaigns, the Strikers have also secured previous star talents of Chamika Karunaratne and Nipun Dhananjay for ensuring solidity on the field.

Thisara Pereira the Sri Lankan Legend and crowd favorite, and the newest addition of the Strikers family shared, "I am deeply honoured to be a member of the Strikers family. I am looking forward to giving my best to the team."

Also sharing the same sentiment as Sagar Khanna, Thisara shares, "After a long time it happened that you have the team that you have been planning on having. I can tell this has been a very good LPL auction for us and there is something good to look forward to."

Leaving a special message for the fans, Thisara shares, "We look forward to cheering our peers and giving our best on the field. I am sure that fans will definitely support every team player in their journey to win the LPL title. And we definitely won’t shy away from giving our complete commitment."

"We are delighted with the team we have assembled for LPL 2024. Also, I wanted to share this is our fourth draft and our second auction and it is our best because we secured every single player we aimed for," team owner Sagar Khanna.

Sharing more about his thoughts on securing his desired squad ahead of the lineup for the Lanka Premier League, Sagar shares, "I am just happy that we were able to outbid everyone and had the budget for putting together a strong lineup. We are confident that the team we have put together is exactly how we envisioned."

Squad:

Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Angelo Perera, Sadeera, Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glen Phillips, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Gunasekara, Taskin Ahmed,Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun, Dhananjaya, Dunith Wellalage, Shevon Daniel, Allah Ghazanfar, Isitha, Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Binura, Fernando, Garuka Sanketh

