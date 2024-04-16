Gurgaon Open start at Classic Golf & Country Club; Pro-Am event on April 20

Nuh (Haryana), April 16 Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) Gurgaon Open began on Tuesday here at Classic Golf & Country Club and will run till April 19. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 20.

The newly-launched tournament, carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Sachin Baisoya and Udayan Mane.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani and Czechia’s Stepan Danek.

The three amateurs in the field are Jai Gupta, Jujhar Singh and Himanshu Nagar.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank Amrutanjan and Classic Golf & Country Club for partnering with us in launching the Gurgaon Open powered by Amrutanjan. One can expect intense competition at the tournament as the professionals would look to make an impact on the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking before the first half of the season comes to an end this week. The pristine conditions at Classic Golf & Country Club and the deep field at the event make for an exciting affair."

Rishi Mattu, Head, ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, said, "It is our endeavour to contribute in growing Indian professional golf in partnership with PGTI. The tournament provides a great opportunity for our members to witness India’s best professionals in action. The Classic Golf & Country Club is the only club in India that is recognized as an Asian Tour Destination Course and has hosted several world class golf tournaments. We look forward to yet another absorbing week of golf and are confident that the players will enjoy the playing conditions. We wish them all the best."

The Classic Golf & Country Club is considered one of the finest courses in India. The retreat is part of a sprawling 300-acre verdant estate, showcasing South Asia’s only 27-hole signature golf course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

It has an 18-hole Signature Championship Course and a 9-hole Signature Canyon Course built at the foothills of the picturesque Aravallis.

