Gurugram boy Anarghya Abhishek strikes gold in Budokan International Karate C'ship in Dubai

Gurugram, May 4 Anarghya Abhishek Panchawatkar of Gurugram brought laurels to the district and the state by winning the gold medal in the 11th Budokan International Karate Championship held in Dubai.

On his return, Anarghya was felicitated here in Gurugram. He won the gold medal in kata by winning the kumite category.

More than 900 participants from around 17 different countries participated in it in various age and weight categories. This international journey of Anarghya of Gurugram included tough tests and selection processes.

Head coach Shihan Sunil Saini said Anarghya's journey to this international success involved rigorous trials and selection tests, where his exceptional talent and dedication shone through, earning him a spot to represent India at this esteemed global event.

"His gold medal in Kumite not only brought him a beautiful trophy but also filled the Indian contingent with pride. His bronze medal in kata further highlighted his well-rounded skills and mastery of karate techniques," he said.

This significant achievement for Anarghya is a testament to the unwavering support and guidance of his coaches, Sensei Vikram Tihal and head coach Saini. Their expert training and belief in his potential have been crucial in his development as a karateka and in achieving this international recognition.

The Sports Shitokai Karate Federation, India, whom Anarghya represented, celebrated his remarkable victories.

Saini lauded Anarghya's hard work and commitment,emphasisingg the significance of his achievements on such a prominent international platform. He further encouraged Anarghya to continue his pursuit of excellence and aim for even greater accomplishments in the future.

"Anarghya Abhishek Panchawatkar's success in the championship underscores the growing talent in martial arts in India and serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the country. His dedication, coupled with excellent coaching, has proven to be a winning formula on the global stage, bringing honour to his state, nation, and the Sports Shitokai Karate Federation, India," Saini added.

