Guwahati to host Open Talent Hunt boxing competition from September 15

Guwahati, Sep 14 As part of its continued effort to unearth fresh talent from across the country, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Sports Authority of India will conduct the 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt competition for Youth and Elite men and women at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium from September 15 to 21.

The tournament serves as a platform for aspiring boxers to showcase their skills and open opportunities will witness around 600 boxers competing in 12 weight categories each for elite men and women and 10 weight categories each for youth men and women.

Based on the performance in the Talent Hunt, about 96 boxers each from Elite men and women, 80 boxers each from Youth men and women categories will be eligible to participate in the Combined National Level Talent Programme. The gold and silver medallists from each weight category of the Combined National Level Talent Hunt will be getting a direct entry into the National Camps starting this edition.

“Boxing Federation of India and REC have been taking numerous initiatives to identify and nurture budding boxers as part of our commitment towards increasing the talent pool and the growth of Indian boxing. The REC Open Talent Hunt program is designed to sport in every corner of India and hence is open to budding boxers from across the country. It also provides a fantastic opportunity for boxers from North East to make a mark in their own backyard and take a shot at taking their journey towards national and international glory,” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The winners in each category will be getting scholarships as well.

The first tournament of the 2nd edition of the REC Open Talent Hunt was held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with 2820 boxers across sub junior, junior, youth and elite men and women categories showcasing their skills.

