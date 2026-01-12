Guwahati to witness sporting event on arrival of FIFA World Cup Trophy: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 12 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Guwahati is set to witness a landmark cultural and sporting event with the arrival of the original FIFA World Cup Trophy, which will be showcased at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Sarma said the trophy display would be accompanied by scintillating performances at the Coke Studio Bharat concert, calling it another major success for the state’s evolving “concert and sports economy” strategy.

“Get ready to witness the original FIFA World Cup Trophy in Guwahati tomorrow at the ACA Stadium, along with electrifying performances at the Coke Studio Bharat concert. Another day, another win for our concert and sports economy plans,” the Chief Minister posted. The event marks a significant moment for Assam, placing the state alongside major metropolitan centres that host globally recognised sporting events and large-scale entertainment events.

Officials said the showcase is expected to draw thousands of spectators, including football enthusiasts, youth and cultural audiences, boosting tourism, hospitality and local businesses.

CM Sarma has repeatedly underlined the economic and social potential of large concerts and international sporting events, describing them as catalysts for urban vibrancy and employment generation.

In earlier statements, the Chief Minister said that Assam’s “concert economy” is aimed at transforming Guwahati into a preferred destination for national and global events, while simultaneously promoting local talent and cultural identity.

The government believes such events contribute to a multiplier effect — benefiting hotels, transport operators, small traders and service providers — while also enhancing Assam’s brand value on the national stage.

The Chief Minister has said that beyond entertainment, these initiatives help channel youth energy positively and project Assam as a confident, aspirational state.

The arrival of the FIFA World Cup Trophy is also being seen as a major morale booster for sports culture in the Northeast, where football enjoys immense popularity.

Officials said the event reflects the state government’s effort to integrate sports, culture and economic planning into a single development framework.

With Guwahati hosting the iconic trophy and a high-profile music concert on the same platform, the Assam government is projecting the event as a symbol of the state’s growing capacity to host world-class programmes and its ambition to emerge as a key hub for sports and entertainment in eastern India.

This event is part of the overall FIFA Trophy Tour from Coca-Cola, designed to get fans excited about the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor