Haas Announces Ocon Signing for 2025, Frenchman to Partner Bearman

Esteban Ocon signs for Haas F1 Team on a multi-year deal to partner rookie Ollie Bearman in 2025.

The team announced last week that Kevin Magnussen would be leaving at the end of the season, creating a vacancy that many believed would be filled by 27-year-old Ocon.

On Thursday in Belgium, just before the final race before the break at the track where Esteban Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016, Haas announced that Ocon would become the first Grand Prix winner to drive for them since their entry into the sport in 2016.

Ocon has competed in 146 races, driving for Manor, Force India, Renault, and Alpine. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 425 points and secured three podium finishes, including his first victory in Hungary in 2021.

The French driver has a history with Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu. Komatsu was responsible for orchestrating Ocon's first F1 test in 2014 with Lotus, which now operates under the Alpine banner, at Valencia. He is jubilant over the signing of Ocon.

"I'm delighted we've secured Esteban Ocon's services for Haas," said the team Principal as quoted from Formula 1. "I've obviously been aware of his talents for a long time and our personal history dates back to Esteban's maiden run in a Formula 1 car - I was his race engineer that day with Lotus," added Komatsu.

"He displayed his talents back then coming off the back of strong performances in the junior categories - he'd just won the 2014 European Formula 3 Championship," he said.

"Esteban's gone on to become an established talent in Formula 1 and of course a Grand Prix winner. The experience he brings, not just from his own talent base but also from working for a manufacturer team, will be advantageous to us in our growth as an organisation," he added

"It was vital we had a driver with experience beside Oliver Bearman next year, but Esteban's only 27 - he's still young with a lot to prove as well. I think we have a hungry, dynamic driver pairing and I look forward to welcoming Esteban into Haas for 2025," concluded Komatsu.

The owner of Haas F1 Team Gene Haas added, "It was important to me that we have a driver with a known pedigree in Formula 1, and as a Grand Prix winner, Esteban undoubtedly fits that brief.

"Esteban's proved himself in the teams he's raced for as someone who's continually in the mix and scoring points - it's that continuity we're keen to capitalise on as we look for increased performance gains on-track. We have a blend of youth and experience in our future driver line-up and I'm excited to see the results," the owner said.

"I'll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory have really impressed me," said Ocon.

"I'd like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months. On a more personal note, I'm very happy to be working with Ayao again, as he's been a part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car during my Lotus Junior days more than 10 years ago," added Ocon.

"Haas has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I'm very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project," he said.

