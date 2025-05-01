Hailed by Kapil Dev and world chess champion Koneru Humpy, SOGF Grandmasters Series sets new benchmarks in Mind Sports

New Delhi [India], May 1 : The Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) Grandmasters Series Championship concluded in Gurugram late Wednesday evening at an electrifying closing ceremony graced by Legendary Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev and World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy, who praised the growing prominence of mind sports in India, as per a release from the SOGF.

Drawing registrations from over 1,50,000 participants nationwide, the two-day event brought together elite talent in chess, blind chess, and rummy, marking a significant milestone in the country's skill-based gaming landscape.

Held from April 29 to 30 at Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, the tournament culminated in fierce yet friendly competition, with Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya and Rakesh Kumar emerging as winners in their respective categories. Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and Kapil Dev gave away the prizes.

Here are the names of the top three winners in each category: In the Indian Chess Masters (ICM) competition, the winners in the men's category were Mitrabha Guha (Winner), Namitbir Singh Walia (1st Runner-Up), and Gopal Krishna Maheshwari (2nd Runner-Up). In the Indian Chess Masters (ICM), in the women's category, the winners were Shubhi Gupta (Winner), Sachi Jain (1st Runner Up), and Diya Chowdhury (2nd Runner Up).

For the Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB), winners from the East Zone were Soundarya Kumar Pradhan (Winner), Shougata Chowdhury (1st Runner Up), Patra Subhendu Kumar (2nd Runner Up) and winners from the North Zone were Satya (Winner), Soumendra (1st Runner-Up), and Mayenk(2nd Runner-Up).

For the Indian Rummy Grandmaster - North & East Zone, the winners were Rakesh Kumar (Winner), Sachin (1st Runner Up) and Ravi Kumar (2nd Runner Up).

Celebrating the event's success, India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev emphasised the importance of traditional Indian games in boosting mental agility, stating, "Games like chess and rummy aren't just entertainmentthey're cognitive exercises that enhance memory, reduce stress, and build resilience."

Koneru Humpy, ranked No. 5 globally, echoed optimism about India's trajectory in global chess. "We are witnessing a golden era," she said. "With world champion Gukesh and others in the top 10, India's future in chess is brighter than ever."

The event was honoured by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, Wrestling guru Satpal Singh, Hockey Legend Ashok Dhyanchand, and Geoffrey Borg (CEO, International Mind Sports Association), reflecting the event's widespread acclaim and national significance.

Nandan Kumar Jha, Founder of SOGF, highlighted the broader vision: "This championship is a testament to India's rising interest in mind sports. Driven by Gen Z and fueled by digital transformation, esports in India has seen a 733% rise in players and a 108% growth in teams from 2020 to 2023. At SOGF, we aim to formalise and promote these games as serious, skill-based disciplines."

The SOGF Grandmasters Series blends physical and digital ("phygital") formats to ensure accessibility, equity, and national recognition. With India's sports market projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, SOGF's initiatives are helping shape a future where cognitive excellence is celebrated alongside physical prowess.

