"Happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela": MC Mary Kom after attending Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 : Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom on Sunday expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told media.

Mary Kom is the first female boxer in history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, setting records that have remained unmatched. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 at the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As per prior reports, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

According to ancient traditions, Maha Kumbh serves as a spiritual convergence point for people of all castes, sects, and beliefs associated with Sanatan Dharma.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor