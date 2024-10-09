Happy that Uttarakhand CM is ready and confident for hosting National Games: IOA President PT Usha

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed confidence in Uttarakhand's ability to host the 38th national games after meting Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Delhi on Wednesday.

"I am happy that the Uttarakhand CM is ready and confident for hosting National Games and Winter Games, in a good way," PT Usha

The 38th National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from 28 January to 14 February 2025. Its full program will be released in the general assembly meeting of the Indian Olympic Association proposed on 25 October 2024. Along with the National Games, Winter National Games will also be organized in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of good fortune for Uttarakhand as they have got the responsibility of the 38th National Games, for which he expressed his gratitude to PT Usha. The Chief Minister also invited her to visit the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is fully prepared to organize the 38th National Games. A lot of infrastructure is ready in the state for the National Games. He said that the National Games will be organized in a grand manner in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Based on the experiences of the states where the previous national games were held, work will be done to organize the games in a better way in the state. The Chief Minister said that our effort will be to make the national games to be held in Uttarakhand better than the national games held so far.

The Chief Minister said that along with good arrangements for the games, better facilities will be provided for the players and people coming from all over the country in the national games to be held in Uttarakhand. He said that organizing the national games in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will also increase the morale and encouragement of the people here. Uttarakhand will get a good platform through the national games. Our emerging players will get a good opportunity to move forward.

