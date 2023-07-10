Happy we won again, eleven wins in a row is incredible: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Nottingham [UK], July 10 : Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his maiden British Grand Prix win on Sunday. This is Verstappen's sixth win in a row and Reb Bull's 11th.

With his sixth win in a row, the Dutch driver has become only the fifth F1 racer in history to achieve that feat.

"Of course, very happy that we won again, I mean, 11 wins in a row for the team, I think that's pretty incredible, but it wasn't straightforward today. I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing, and it felt like I was doing that also in the start, which wasn't very good. We'll look into that, because I think the last few starts were actually a lot better, and today wasn't that great."

Max Verstappen praised Lando Norris who finished in the second position.

"But at least it made it a bit more exciting, I had to push for it. Lando didn't really put up a fight [on Lap 5], he was very nice to me, but then he actually came back again in the DRS, so he had a lot of pace today - he did very well today," he said.

"Once I'd passed Lando, it took me a few laps to cool down the tyres, and after that I think we had good pace. I think the last 10, 15 laps on that stint, we were nine seconds in the lead again, which I think was very good.

"Of course because of the Safety Car again, everyone was back together and we had the soft tyre to the end which seemed to overheat a little bit more than I thought, so it was a bit more difficult to keep the pace up. But luckily the first two or three laps of that stint, I had already quite a big gap, so I could just manage it to the end," he added.

