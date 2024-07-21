Harbhajan Singh takes up boxing as he swaps swaps for a day with boxer Vikas Yadav

New Delhi [India], July 21 : In an episode of JioCinema's 'When Athletes Pick Up Another Sport,' cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and boxer Vikas Yadav stepped out of their comfort zones by swapping their respective sports. With just a week to Paris 2024, the seasoned spinner traded his cricket ball for boxing gloves, while Vikas exchanged his powerful punches for a cricket bat, unravelling their extraordinary versatility and athletic prowess.

Following Yadav's intense lesson in counter-attacking, Singh reflected on the intricate strategy behind boxing, comparing it to a cerebral game of chess.

"Today, I realised that boxing is a highly scientific sport. It's not just about throwing punches - there's a lot of strategy and thinking involved. It's just like chess - you must strategically choose your punches and simultaneously defend yourself," Harbhajan told Jio Cinema.

Yadav tested Singh's reflexes, challenging him to a drill of catching two boxing pads in rapid succession. Singh, rising to the occasion, successfully caught the pads fourteen times out of twenty, leaving Yadav thoroughly impressed. "I know that after ten attempts, people tend to get tired and miss the simplest of catches, but he has done a lot better than some of our Indian boxers!"

Turning the tables, Singh challenged Yadav's six-hitting prowess, and the boxer smashed two sixes off him in an over. "This is the first time I've applauded a batter hitting my deliveries for sixes, because we are not competing but celebrating each other. It was amazing to see his 'never die' attitude - even though it wasn't his game, he still took on the challenge. Champions like these can never lose.

