Hardik Singh named captain of UP Rudras in Hockey India League

Lucknow, Dec 1 UP Rudras have announced team India vice-captain and talismanic midfielder Hardik Singh as its captain in their inaugural season of the Hockey India League.

The Arjuna Award winner, who also received the prestigious FIH Player of the Year Award in 2023, has earned 140 caps for Team India. He will lead a talented squad under the guidance of gaffer Paul Van Ass and technical director Cedric Dsouza.

"Hardik was our first pick at the auctions and we were sure of him leading the side. Having seen him consistently do well for India and being a part of the Indian team that won two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals is no small feat. We are sure that with his ability to understand the nuances and intricacies of the game, he will not only lead the team well but will also bring the best out of those around him," head coach Van said.

The Lucnow-based franchise has assembled a strong squad that also features young sensation Priyobarta Talem, Gurjot Singh along with some of the stalwarts of Indian and international Hockey, including Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Lars Balk, and Kane Russel.

"It will be nothing less than a pleasure to lead UP Rudras in this season of the Hockey India League. Representing and captaining a team based out of the legendary Dhyanchand Ji’s hometown is everything a player can ask for. We have a fantastic squad with strength across every department.

"I am delighted to lead a side that shares a common love and passion for the sport together, we are eagerly waiting to wear the UP Rudras jersey and step onto the field to give it our best," said Hardik.

The UP Rudras will begin phase 1 of their campaign in the league by taking on Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on December 30 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

