Harry Maguire confirms ‘positive talks’ ongoing with Man Utd over new contract

Manchester, Dec 16 Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has confirmed that there have been ‘positive talks’ surrounding a new contract with the club, which expires at the end of the season. United do hold the option to extend Maguire’s contract for a further year, but the club will be hoping to tie him down if they believe him to be an integral part of the squad.

"I haven't really thought about [his long-term future]. I’ve still got this year to go with an option in their hands. But, yeah, all the signs are positive at the moment and the chat that I'm having is really positive,” Maguire was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City for 80 Million Pounds, a record fee for a defender, and has represented the club 219 times. He was the club’s captain before Bruno Fernandes was handed the responsibility and it seemed as though the English defender was close to a move to West Ham in 2023 but the transfer collapsed.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the summer arrivals of De Ligt and Leny Yoro, which is why his inclusion in the lineup to face Manchester City on Sunday seemed shocking.

"It's been a difficult start to the season for us and not much for our fans to cheer about, so it's for them. I thought the game (Manchester Derby) was a 50-50 game, to be honest. Could have gone either way. It's an improvement but still a long way to go,” he added.

The centre-back was up to the mark against Manchester City as he did a great job in marking talismanic goalscorer Erling Haaland.

Head Coach Ruben Amorim praised the defender after the game. “[Harry] Maguire is perfect when you play with the three defenders. I think in the middle [he] is perfect. Then the way that the striker that they have [Erling Haaland] with the long balls, you need to be really strong and so was perfect for him.

"Not just Harry, all the guys, defend really well. They were really focused and that is the key to playing better. I think he did a great job and also his team-mates did a great job,” said Amorim in the post-game interview.

