Harvinder, Preeti to be flag bearers of Indian contingent at Paris Paralympics closing ceremony

France [Paris], September 6 : India's Chef de Mission Satya Prakash Sangwan announced on Friday that Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal will be the flag bearers for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

India has won a record 26 medals so far including 6 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze. This is India's best performace in Paralympics.

Harvinder Singh, who made history by clinching the gold medal in para-archery, India's first-ever gold in para-archery, and Preeti Pal, a standout in para-athletes with two bronze medals, have been instrumental in India's extraordinary success at these Games. Their remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of dedication, determination, and excellence that has driven India's athletes to new heights, a release said.

Expressing his pride, Harvinder said, "Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams."

Expressing her excitement, Preeti Pal said, "It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony."

Chef de Mission Sangwan also shared his thoughts. "Harvinder Singh's historic gold in archery and Preeti Pal's stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination. Their role as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes."

