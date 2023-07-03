Haryana emerges as champions at 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championships

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Defending champions Haryana continued their domination in the Women's Youth Nationals, clinching 9 medals at the 6th youth women's national boxing championship in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana pulled off a phenomenal show on the final day as all of their 8 finalists ended up winning the gold medal. With 63 points, 8 gold and 1 bronze medal Haryana finished top of the table, as per a press release from Boxing Federation of India (BFI) issued on Sunday.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Anshu (50kg) were on top of the game as they started off with a convincing 5-0 win over Karneka Kathayat of Uttarakhand and Chanchal Choudhary of UP giving Haryana a perfect head start.

The 52kg weight category saw an intensely fought battle between Haryana's Mohini and Chandigarh's Nidhi as both the boxers delivered some heavy blows to each other. Eventually, Mohini took control of the match to win the bout 4-3.

The Asian Junior Champion Kirti (81+kg) of Haryana outclassed her opponent which led to the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in consecutive matches. Kirti went all guns blazing against Rajasthan's Nirjhra Baba and wrapped up the bout in the 1st round itself en route winning the gold medal.

The other four gold medals winners for Haryana were Priya (57kg), Muskan (75kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Tanu (54kg)

Uttarakhand and Delhi claimed the second and third spots with 32 and 20 points respectively. Led by two times Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand, Uttarakhand won 3 gold and 1 silver medal. Delhi ended their campaign with 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Haryana's Priya (57kg) was adjourned best boxer due to her phenomenal display in the 57kg category while Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Singh won the most promising boxer award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor