Haryana government oraganizes KIYG 2021 torch relay

For the first time in the history of Khelo India Games, a torch relay has been organised by the hosts, the Government of Haryana, to promote the Games and spread the joy of sport across the state.

Called Raahgiri, the run started on May 7 from Panchkula and will make a grand return, entering the Tau Devi Lal Stadium during an extravagant opening ceremony, laden with some of Haryana's top sportspersons and other dignitaries.

The KIYG mascots, Vijaya the Tiger, Jaya the Blackbuck and the Haryana mascot Dhakad the Bull (which translates to strength and power in Haryanavi), travelled in a specially designed Canter truck also named Dhakad on Wheels.

Top political leaders, government officials, sports stars and students were present at the events in Rohtak, Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Ambala.

Not new to Haryana, Raahgiri events are often organised for public awareness. A Raahgiri Day was observed in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) as part of a car-free day on November 17, 2013.

"For KIYG 2021 road show, around 3,000 people, including students from local schools and colleges and sports enthusiasts, gathered at selected venues to participate in sporting activities to highlight the 25 disciplines that will be a part of the games," said Pankhuri Gupta, Senior Consultant, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana.

Those present at events were Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who flagged off the second leg of the campaign at Gurugram on May 10. Cultural performances were presented by the Haryana Sanskritik Sangam at Rewari, where Dr Banwari Lal, minister cooperation, Haryana, was the chief guest.

At Rohtak, the torch was received by chief guest Arvind Sharma, member of Parliament, as performer Masoom Sharma entertained the crowds. At Hisar, youngsters demonstrated skills in gymnastics, boxing, judo, badminton and wrestling even as Ranbir Gangwa, Deputy Speaker, Haryana, received the torch.

KIYG Raahgiri was conceptualized by Amit Agrawal, Additional Principal Secretary to the Haryana CM and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Pankaj Nain, IPS, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Khelo India, Department of Sports & Youth Affairs and Director/Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and Pankhuri Gupta.

( With inputs from ANI )

