Haryana Road Accident: Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker's Maternal Grandmother, Uncle Killed in Car Crash

Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle died in a road accident on Sunday, January 19. The accident occurred reportedly around 9 am on Sunday on Mahendragarh Bypass Road due to a collision between a scooter and a Brezza car.

The collision was so severe that Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle died on the spot. The car driver fled the scene after the accident. Just two days ago, Manu Bhaker received the Khel Ratna Award from the President. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot, took the bodies into custody, and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem. The city police station in-charge and the police are investigating the case.

Manu's uncle worked as a driver with the state roadways, was on his way to work when the tragic incident occurred. His mother, Savitri Devi, had accompanied him to visit her younger son in Loharu Chowk. As the duo reached the Kalyana Mod area, they were hit by the Brezza, which was speeding and coming from the wrong side of the road. The car driver lost control and crashed into the scooter, causing a fatal collision. The car itself overturned on the roadside.

Immediately after the accident, the driver of the Brezza fled the scene. Local police arrived promptly at the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims, which were then sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver responsible for the crash.