Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers register impressive wins

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers recorded a comprehensive victory. Steelers have continued their unbeaten run to three matches now beating defending champions Bengal Warriors 41-37 and have swapped places.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan fought their way back from being trailing by nine points at one stage to draw level and put up a brave fight but ultimately fell short against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur Pink Panthers after today's win will move to the seventh spot on the points table. Its a much needed win for Jaipur as they were decimated by Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Thursday.

Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 helped Jaipur lose by a margin of just 7 which gave them one crucial point. Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda had yet another poor performance while Bengaluru second raider Chandran Ranjit was hardly required in a largely one-sided match.