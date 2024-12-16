Haryana Steelers head Coach Manpreet Singh lauds team management as preparations begin for playoffs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a stellar season in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. With 15 wins in 20 games, the franchise sits atop the table and was the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The team's success can be attributed to the management's excellent scouting efforts, which have created a squad with the perfect blend of youth and experience.

The raiding duo of Vinay and Shivam Patare has been in scintillating form, providing an attacking edge to the team. Both players have scored over 100 points and are among the top 10 raiders this season. Meanwhile, skipper Jaideep Dahiya and Mohammadreza Shadloui have been in exceptional form, forming an impenetrable defence that has proven challenging for opposing teams to breach.

Iranian international Shadloui has also demonstrated his versatility as a true all-rounder, making significant contributions in the raiding department. The statistics further highlight the Steelers' dominance. Rahul Sethpal, the breakout star for the team last season, has continued his impressive run with a remarkable 59% successful tackle rate.

With 705 total team points so far, Haryana leads the league, scoring an average of 37.11 points per match the best among all franchises. The Steelers also boast 215 tackles this season, the highest of any team.

Now considered favourites for the title, the Steelers have the opportunity to rest key players and test their bench strength, with three games remaining before the playoffs. Ahead of their next match, head coach Manpreet Singh expressed gratitude to JSW Sports for their unwavering support.

"In India, when it comes to sports, it's JSW. From javelin to wrestling, JSW has produced numerous stars. Neeraj Chopra was brought to India by JSW. The Jindal family has played a pivotal role in supporting sports in India, including kabaddi, which is a relatively small sport. Their love for kabaddi is unparalleled, and we can never repay their contribution. If you visit Bellary in Karnataka, you'll see athletes as young as seven being trained at the IIS for multiple sports, preparing them for the Olympic level," he said.

Jaideep echoed similar sentiments, saying, "JSW has supported us immensely. When I was injured, they helped me recover quickly, enabling me to compete again. No matter how much I say, it will still fall short. Their love for kabaddi is unmatched, and I don't think anyone has supported us more."

The Steelers will next face Dabang Delhi K.C. on Saturday, December 17, at the UP Yoddhas in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

