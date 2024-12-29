Haryana Steelers Wins Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 After Beating Patna Pirates 32-23

Haryana Steelers won Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 after defeating Patna Pirates. The PKL 2024 final match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates was held on Sunday evening, December at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Manpreet Singh-led kabaddi team won the match by a margin of nine points against three-time champions Patna Pirates. The final shoreline at the end of the match was 32-23. Haryana won their first-ever title since their debut in the pro Kabaddi league.

Haryana's Shivam Patare ended up picking a total of 9 points in the match, which helped the team gain a lead from the first minute of the PKL 2024 clash. On the other hand, the Pirates lacked in raiding, and all the pressure came up on the defenders. Gurdeep picked six points which included five tackles and one bonus point.