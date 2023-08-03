"Hasn’t been the smoothest season," says Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly

Spa [Belgium], August 3 : In the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly finished in the 11th position. In a recent interview, he revealed that it hasn't been the smoothest season.

According to the Formula 1 website Pierre Gasly said, “It hasn’t been the smoothest season and I think no one is pleased with the performance, but I wish them the very best for their future. Obviously, there have been a few changes [to the management structure] and I haven’t really had time to sit down and let everything sink in."

He added, “My part of the job is trying to extract every single hundredth and millisecond out of this car and that’s what I try to do. But I think the most important [thing] for me to say right now is I just want to thank Laurent, Otmar, Alan and Pat for their effort and their work with me since the start of the year. But I think the most important [thing] for me to say right now is I just want to thank Laurent, Otmar, Alan and Pat for their effort and their work with me since the start of the year."

Speaking about the result, he commented: “I think what’s most important for me is the impact that it has inside the team – more than the podium itself.

“It’s a Sprint race. It obviously sounds good and you get a little trophy, but you don't really jump on the box and stand on the podium."

Pierre Gasly said, “It’s a slightly different feeling, but nonetheless, you know, we take it. We finished that Sprint race in the top three. It was difficult conditions and not easy to keep it to the end."

“I’m really, really pleased for the guys, for the mood inside the garage, and everyone who’s been working since the start of the year.”

