"He stood in ring for 8 rounds": Neeraj Goyat hails Mike Tyson's fitness at age of 58

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Indian boxer and WBC Asia titleholder, Neeraj Goyat heaped praise on legendary Mike Tyson's fitness after meeting him at the Netflix event in Dallas.

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson with a unanimous decision in an eight-round heavyweight match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on a blockbuster night.

"Mike Tyson has a different aura. He was my inspiration before. He has become an inspiration for the whole world. If a 58-year-old man in our country tells him to walk 10 km, he won't. He stood in the ring for 8 rounds, defended and attacked, he is an inspiration for everyone," Neeraj Goyat said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the boxer expressed his feelings as he defeated the Brazillian boxer Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight bout.

This event was such a big opportunity for me. The upcoming youth and Indian boxers- who were thinking that we would ever play on such a big platform? So I ended the circle. We can play, Indians can play. So it took me a lot of time to get here. But now I have opened the way for the rest," Neeraj Giyat added.

The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

One of the leading boxers of the country and WBC Asia titleholder, Goyat dominated the Brazilian boxer right from the first round.

In the end, the 33-year-old explained the difference between Amateur and Professional Boxing.

"Both are represented in our country whether it's amateur boxing or professional boxing. But in professional boxing, we can do it in our own way. My fight was on the 15th but the event started on the 12th. On the 12th, the world came to know that there is an Indian boxer who plays in Mike Tyson's card. in the 2023-24 season," Neeraj Goyat concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor