"He was hit by a vehicle, the driver fled": Son Harvinder on legendary marathoner Fauja Singh's death

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 15 : Legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, fondly remembered as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away on Monday at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

According to his family, Singh was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

His son, Harvinder Singh, confirmed the heartbreaking news and said, "He was hit by a vehicle, and the driver ran away. The police are conducting an investigation. The last rites will be done in 2-3 days."

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman,' stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities.

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in, honouring a man who defied age, broke records, and inspired generations with every stride he took.

Earlier, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed his grief at the demise of the legendary marathoner.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day 'Nasha MuktRangla Punjab' march from his village, Beas, district Jalandhar, in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," the governor said.

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences on the demise of Fauja Singh.

He took to X to express his condolences, saying that Singh's extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations," the former Punjab CM said.

