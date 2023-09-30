"Her success has delighted entire nation": PM Modi pens special message for shot put athlete Kiran

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended wishes to Kiran Baliyan who rewrote history by becoming the first woman athlete to win a medal in shot put after 72 years.

Kiran clinched a bronze medal in the women's shot put winning the first track and field honour for the country at the Asian Games 2023. Her best throw of 17.36m came in her third attempt on Friday.

"Indian athletes continue to shine at the Asian Games 2022! A big congratulations to the exceptional Kiran Baliyan for her amazing achievement in the Shot Put event and winning the Bronze Medal. Her success has delighted the entire nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

Before Kiran's bronze medal finish, India’s last medal in the women’s shot put came way back in the inaugural edition of the Asian Games in 1951 at New Delhi when Barbara Webster won a bronze medal.

China dominated the podium standings with Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song winning the gold and silver medals, with scores of 19.58m and 18.92m respectively.

India's Manpreet Kaur failed to get a podium finish as she ended in the 5th spot with a distance of 16.25m.

In the final of the women’s hammer throw, India’s Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari finished seventh and ninth respectively.

Tanya threw to a distance of 60.50m while Rachna managed 58.13m. China’s Zheng Wang and Jie Zhao won gold and silver respectively while Taehui Kim won bronze for South Korea.

Zheng Wang registered a throw of 71.53m while Jie Zhao clinched the second spot with a throw of 69.44m.

Earlier, India’s Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi qualified for the final of the men’s 400m after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 45.76s. Ajmal will be back in action for the medal on Saturday.

Muhammad Anas Yahiya finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 46.29s and could not qualify for the final.

