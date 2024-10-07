Hero Motosports kicks off last race of 2024 season in Morocco

Zagora [Morocco], October 7 : Hero MotoSports Team Rally has started its campaign at the fifth and final round of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) 2024 the Rallye Du Maroc. The rally commenced with a Prologue stage on Sunday in which team rider Ross Branch crossed the finish line in the second place.

This edition marks Hero MotoSports' fifth appearance at this iconic desert race, often referred to as a "mini-Dakar." The team - racing on Hero 450 Rally bikes through the mighty Sahara - includes Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler, and Nacho Cornejo. Following the successful completion of the administrative checks and technical scrutiny on Saturday, the riders took to the start line of the Prologue stage on Sunday, at the Rally HQ in Marakkech.

This first taste of the sand and stones of Morocco featured a 25 km special, with another 49 kms in road sections. Participating in the Rally GP Class, the Hero riders crossed the finish line in the 2nd, 7th and 12th positions. By finishing in the top 10 today, Ross and Buhler gained the priority advantage within the Rally GP class to pick a late starting position for Stage 01.

Getting back to active racing after almost a 4-month break, Team Hero MotoSports is in high spirits, and eager to make the best of this race. Since the start of the season at the Dakar in January 2024, the Indian manufacturer team has showcased peak performance - starting with a 2nd place finish at the Dakar, winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and soon after claiming the 2nd spot at Rally Raid Portugal.

The team has been leading the World Championship 2024 since its 2nd round and maintaining its lead position for 8 straight months! Ross leads the pack with 72 points - with 9 and 16-point leads over his closest rivals.

Rallye Du Maroc - now in its 25th year - is set to cover a total of 2,488 kms over 6 days, taking the participants on a wild desert safari from Marrakech to Mengoub-Bouarfa, via Zagora. A total of 267 vehicles made it to the start line of the Prologue, of which 134 are competing in the bikes category. The week promises the typical Moroccan adventure - rocky sections, sand dunes, desert storms, and soaring temperatures. After several rounds of testing, this event also becomes the first official race for Rally GP class riders using electronic road books.

The first major test of the week will start as early as 5:30 AM on Monday, October 7, taking the riders on a 496 km loop around Zagora.

"We're super excited to be at this last race of the 2024 Championship. It's a huge achievement for the team to have carried the Championship lead all through the season up until now. Since his podium at Dakar 2024, Ross has been performing consistently well. Buhler and Nacho are also in great shape. In the past, we have been close to the podium a couple of times - so we knew that we have the potential to win. We will give our everything to bring home the best result. We are here with the right spirit, and an attitude to fight until the last. May the best team win!" said Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally

"It was fantastic to be back on the track after four long months! I've really missed it, and being back with my rally family feels great! The 25 km prologue today was a lot of funthanks to the organizers for a well-executed stage. It was nice to go full throttle, and get ready for an exciting week!" said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Ross Branch.

"The Prologue today was a bit challenging due to its fast pace, and some sharp turns with limited visibility almost like it was on a mountain. Nevertheless, it was a great start. This was only the prologue; the real race kicks off tomorrow," said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Sebastian Buhler.

"I took a safe pace at the Prologue and lost some time. So it looks like I'll be opening stage 1. I'm hopeful for strong performances in the upcoming stages, and together, we'll do a great job for the team, " said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Nacho Cornejo.

Provisional Rankings - PROLOGUE (Rally GP Class)

1. Tosha Schareina Monster Energy Honda Team 00h 16m 54s

2. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 18s

3. Daniel Sanders Red Bull KTM Factory Racing + 18s

7. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 48s

12. Nacho Cornejo Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 2m 10s.

