‘He's a role model’: Shaheen Afridi credits ‘legend’ Starc for shaping his career

New Delhi, Dec 11 Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has opened up about the influence Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has had on his rise in international cricket, crediting the senior pacer for shaping key elements of his bowling craft.

Starc, who debuted for Australia in 2010, recently surpassed Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most Test wickets by a left-arm quick. And while Afridi still has years ahead of him to chase such milestones, the 24-year-old pacer said the Australian has already played a defining role in his development.

Afridi recalled being a teenager during Starc’s dominant ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on home soil in 2015, where the Australian spearhead finished as the joint leading wicket-taker in a title-winning side.

"He's a legend," Afridi said ahead of his first appearance in Australia's Big Bash League. "When 'Starcy' played that 2015 World Cup, I was playing for the Under 16 Pakistan team at that time, so...I followed him to try to bowl many times the way he swung the ball. He bowled a fuller ball throughout that World Cup and had very good success," Afridi stated.

The 25-year-old pacer said watching Starc at close quarters, even if only from afar, helped him understand the value of attacking lengths for left-arm quicks. It is a lesson he carries with him to this day.

Starc has continued to deliver at the highest level, starring in the opening two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series. The 35-year-old has already claimed 18 wickets and earned back-to-back Player of the Match honours, helping Australia seize a 2–0 advantage over England.

Afridi, who regularly seeks out Starc for conversations whenever they cross paths internationally, said their last interaction was a moment of honesty and appreciation.

“The last time we chatted, I told him that I watched him (in 2015)… And that’s why I bowl fuller to batters. I can say he's a role model for any youngster... he's been the best for Australia for many years," Afridi added.

Shaheen, now a senior figure in his national setup, continues to draw inspiration from the bowler he once studied as a teenager.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor