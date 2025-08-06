High Court denies relief to cricketer Yash Dayal in minor's rape case; next hearing on Aug 22

Jaipur, Aug 6 The Rajasthan High Court has refused to stay the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal, a fast bowler for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in a case related to the alleged rape of a minor girl.

The court stated that since the victim is a minor, no interim protection can be granted to the accused cricketer from arrest.

Justice Sudesh Bansal, while presiding over the matter in Jaipur, also summoned the case diary and listed the next hearing for August 22.

During the hearing, Yash Dayal's lawyer, Kunal Jaiman, argued that the case was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the cricketer.

He claimed that a similar rape case had earlier been filed in Ghaziabad, which was stayed by the Allahabad High Court.

"Just seven days after that, another FIR was registered in Jaipur. A gang seems to be involved in blackmailing by filing such cases," Yash Dayal's lawyer alleged.

However, Sanganer police station incharge Anil Jaiman shared details of the Jaipur case, stating that the complainant, a minor at the time of the incident, came in contact with Yash Dayal during a cricket event.

She subsequently accused Yash Dayal of sexually assaulting her about two years ago under the pretext of helping her pursue a career in cricket.

The police further stated that Yash Dayal allegedly raped the girl again in a hotel in Sitapura, Jaipur, during the IPL 2025 season after he called her to his room.

As the girl was 17-years-old during the first incident of rape, an FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Notably, Dayal had previously attracted controversy for allegedly posting communal content on his Instagram account two years ago. He later clarified that though two controversial stories were shared from his account, but he did not personally post them.

