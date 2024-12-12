Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

New Delhi, Dec 12 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Gukesh D. becoming the youngest world chess champion as ‘historic and exemplary’. At 18, Gukesh was crowned as the new world chess champion after beating Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore on Thursday.

He also becomes just the second Indian after the legendary five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious championship.

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.”

“His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours. @DGukesh,” wrote Modi on his ‘X’ account.

Before Gukesh's epic feat on Thursday, Russia’s legendary chess player Garry Kasparov was the youngest world chess champion at 22, when he defeated Anatoly Karpov all the way back in 1985. In the 14th and final game of the series, Gukesh capitalised on a blunder by reigning champion Ding to clinch the championship with a 7.5-6.5 score.

Hailing from Chennai, Gukesh, the 18th World Champion in the over a century-long history of chess, had entered the championship match against Liren as the youngest-ever challenger for the global crown after winning the FIDE Candidates tournament earlier this year.

“Stunning! At just 18, @DGukesh has made history! What an achievement - the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion, beating the great Ding Liren! This isn't just a victory - it is a defining moment for India’s chess revolution, where an entire bold generation of champions dares to dream and inspires an entire nation to rise! Congratulations Gukesh!” wrote Gautam Adani, the Adani Group Chairperson, on his ‘X’ account.

The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya described Gukesh as a "Chess Prodigy" and said his hard work and dedication have made the entire nation proud.

"Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess. Your hard work & dedication has made the entire nation proud!" Dr Mandaviya wrote in a post on X.

