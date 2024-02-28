Hockey India Responds to Allegations by Former Ex-CEO Elena Norman

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh refuted claims of a division within the organization made by outgoing CEO Elena Norman. In response to Norman's assertions of factionalism and a challenging work environment, Tirkey and Singh issued a joint statement asserting their unity and commitment to the sport's best interests.

"Recently there have been statements by outgoing officials published in the media, claiming that there are divisions within the organisation. This is not correct. We remain united in working together, and as always in the best interest of the sport," the statement read.

"Hockey India is an autonomous and professional body dedicated to the development of Indian hockey. Our primary objective as an organisation has been and continues to remain the welfare and progress of the sport of hockey and our athletes."

Norman's resignation marks the second setback for Hockey India, following the resignation of Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman, who also cited a difficult work environment. Schopman accused Hockey India of showing bias towards women's hockey.

Tirkey and Singh rebutted these claims, stating that Hockey India has always treated all teams and players equally, emphasizing their commitment to fostering an environment of equality within the organization.

"We have built our ethos around equity and equal opportunities right from the grassroots levels across states as well as on a national level," their statement affirmed.

Addressing Norman's accusations of internal factions within Hockey India, Tirkey and Singh clarified that their focus is on the betterment of Indian hockey. They pledged to rebuild the women's team with a fresh approach and provide necessary infrastructure and training to enhance their performance.

"There are two factions in Hockey India. There is (President) Dilip Tirkey and I, and there is (Secretary) Bholanath Singh, (Executive Director) Cdr. R K Srivastava and (Treasurer) Sekar J Manoharan," Norman alleged, indicating internal divisions.

In response, Tirkey and Singh emphasized their dedication to the sport's progress and supporting the national men's team as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris this year.

"We will continue in this pursuit of excellence and rebuild the women's team with a fresh approach to providing the right infrastructure and training to enhance their performance," they affirmed.

"In addition to this, we are cognizant of this being an Olympic year and are dedicated to aiding the National Men's Team with the required support to stand on the podium yet again in the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris this year."