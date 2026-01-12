Hockey India signs MoU with Govt of Telangana to host Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 12 Hockey India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to host one of the legs of the Women’s 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14 this year.

The prestigious qualification tournament will feature eight international teams — hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria — competing for a place at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, which will take place from 15 to 30, 2026.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three coveted World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second, and third in the tournament earning direct qualification for the global showpiece. The upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup will feature 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, with nine teams in each category already qualified, setting the stage for an intense and high-quality qualification phase.

The signing of the MoU further underlines India’s growing stature as a global hub for international hockey and highlights Telangana’s increasing prominence as a preferred destination for hosting marquee sporting events.

Speaking on the occasion, A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “Telangana is proud to partner with Hockey India and the FIH to host the Women’s 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. This event reflects our government’s strong commitment to promoting sports, empowering women athletes, and positioning Hyderabad as a world-class sporting destination. We look forward to welcoming the passionate hockey nations and delivering an exceptional experience for players and fans alike.”

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari also stated, “It is a great opportunity for us to showcase the interest and ambition we have for sports development in the region of Telangana. Investing in sports is equivalent to investing in the youth, and we are delighted to be chosen as the hosts for this prestigious event. International hockey will be hosted in our state for the first time in many years.”

The MOU was signed in the presence of Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chairman Shivsena Reddy, VC, and MD Sonibala from the Telangana government. Also present during the signing were FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer Sekar J. Manoharan, and Director General Cdr RK Srivastava.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram welcomed the collaboration, stating, “India continues to play a pivotal role in the global hockey ecosystem, and Hyderabad has proven itself as an outstanding host city. We are delighted to see the Government of Telangana and Hockey India come together to deliver a world-class qualification event. With World Cup places on the line and top athletes in action, fans can expect highly competitive and exciting hockey.”

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed confidence in the hosts, saying, “This MoU marks another significant milestone for Hockey India as we continue to bring top-level international hockey to the country. Hyderabad has the infrastructure, experience, and passionate fan base required to host an event of this magnitude. We are confident that the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers will further inspire young players across India.”

With qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 at stake, the Hyderabad leg of the qualifiers promises a week of high-intensity hockey and a celebration of the women’s game on the global stage.

