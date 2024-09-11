Honda and Alpine commit procedural breach of F1 cost-cap regulations

New Delhi, Sep 11 Engine manufacturers Honda and Alpine have both committed procedural breaches of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations. The breaches, which occurred during the 2023 season, did not involve overspending but rather discrepancies in financial reporting, as confirmed by the sport's governing body FIA.

Honda, the engine supplier for reigning world champions Red Bull, and Alpine, the manufacturer for the Renault-owned F1 team, are both said to have cooperated fully with the FIA’s investigation.

In a statement, the FIA emphasised that neither company had exceeded the cost cap but had instead made administrative errors while submitting their financial information.

"The CCA confirms that although Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have both been found to be in Procedural Breach, neither have exceeded the Cost Cap level. Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have acted at all times in good faith and are currently cooperating with the CCA to finalise the matter."

Under this agreement, the parties acknowledge their mistakes and agree to a sanction, which is likely to be less severe than for financial overspending.

A Honda spokesperson responded to the announcement by saying, “It was a simple procedural mistake and not at all intentional. Furthermore, even including this procedural error, we have not exceeded the cost cap.”

Alpine also addressed the breach, stating, “The breach in question is directly in relation to Alpine Racing SAS (Viry-Chatillon) and relates to an administrative issue, and is in no way associated with financial overspending. We acknowledge and accept the findings of the review process and remain in regular dialogue with the FIA to ensure future compliance.”

Last year marked the first time the cost cap was extended to engine manufacturers, having previously applied only to team chassis development.

In 2022, Red Bull was found guilty of overspending by more than £1.8 million during the first year of the cap’s implementation, leading to a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic testing time. That same year, Aston Martin committed a procedural breach similar to Honda and Alpine’s and was fined $450,000.

Despite the breaches, the FIA confirmed that all 10 F1 teams were in compliance with the 2023 cost cap on their chassis-manufacturing side, ensuring the sport's financial regulations continue to be largely adhered to. The exact details of the sanctions for Honda and Alpine will be revealed once the ABA is finalised.

