Honda India Talent Cup: Double win for Mohsin Paramban in Round-2 in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 8 : The next-generation riders continued to showcase their impressive racing skills in Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai.

Taking charge again in Race 2, Mohsin Paramban set the track ablaze with his powerful performance, fully utilizing the potential of the Moto3-spec machine, the NSF 250R, throughout the 8-lap race.

With his calm and composed riding style, Mohsin continued to lead the race smoothly from the beginning. Drawing on his experience in both national and international races, he competed strongly and proved his mettle by clinching his first podium finish, completing the race with a total time of 15:07.015. He also recorded the best lap time of 1:52.236. With this win, Mohsin finished the entire round as the podium winner in both races.

In a neck-to-neck racing action, both young riders Savion Sabu and A.S. James from Bengaluru displayed their competitive skills and throttled fiercely to grab the second position. In a high-intensity race, it was Savion Sabu who moved quickly and crossed the chequered line in second place, finishing the race with a total time of 15:10.965.

Despite having an injury in his leg, A.S. James didn't make any mistakes. With a strong spirit, he finished in third place, displaying remarkable consistency and composure. He completed the race with a total time of 15:15.953.

Unfortunately, two riders, Beedani Rajender from Hyderabad and Steve Waugh Sugi, couldn't finish the race due to a crash.

