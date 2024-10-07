Honda India Talent Cup: Honda Racing India's Mohsin Paramban wins 2024 season

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], October 7 : As the curtains went down for the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, the young riders of Honda Racing India concluded the season with impressive performances, setting new benchmarks and gaining valuable experiences and learnings for the upcoming seasons.

Leading the entire season with an adrenaline rush was Malappuram's Mohsin Paramban, who showcased exemplary performance and claimed victory this year. Throughout the season, Mohsin finished with seven wins in ten races.

In Sunday's final 8-lap race of the season, Mohsin got off to a strong start. However, his machine encountered a mechanical issue, causing him to slow down a bit. It was Savion Sabu who then executed a decisive move and accelerated quickly to take the lead in the intense battle. Savion showcased a brilliant performance in the final race, crossing the chequered line in first position with a total time of 15:03.809 and his best lap time was 1:51.260. In his rookie year, Savion has emerged as one of the most promising riders in this category.

In the thrilling race, the battle for second and third positions intensified as Mohsin Paramban pushed his limits. With strong determination, he finished the race in second position with a total time of 15:10.876 and his best lap time was 1:52.171.

Following Mohsin was Beedani Rajender who maneuvered swiftly again all the other riders and claimed podium finish by crossing the chequered line at the third position. He finished the race with a total time of 15:17.258 and best lap time of 1:52.654.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.

The 2024 season concluded with five rounds from 14-16 June 2024 to 5-6 October 2024 at the Madras International Circuit (Chennai).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor