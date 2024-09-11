Hong Kong: Indian singles challenge ends at competition as Priyanshu, Kiran lose

Hong Kong, September 11 : The Indian singles campaign at the ongoing Hong Kong Open badminton tournament came to an end on Wednesday with Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George suffering losses in men's singles competition.

Rajawat, a part of India's historic Thomas Cup winning team back in 2022, succumbed to Japan's Takuma Obayashi 9-21, 21-16, 9-21. On the other hand, Kiran lost to Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang 16-21, 16-21 in two straight games, as per Olympics.com.

Coming to the women's singles competition, the top ranked Indian woman competing in the event at world number 39, Aakarshi Kashyap, lost to Japan's world number nine by 15-21, 9-21.

Tanya Hemanth, ranked world number 73, lost her opening round match to World No. 46 Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi of Indonesia 16-21, 21-23.

In the mixed doubles competition, the Commonwealth Games medallists, N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy, beat compatriots Kona Tarun-Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in the opening round 21-9, 21-10 to advance to the round of 16.

Their next challenge will be eighth-seeded Malaysian duo Shevon Jemie Lai and Goh Soon Huat in the pre-quarterfinals.

Asith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, the other Indian badminton players competing in mixed doubles, lost to Lu Ming Che and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei by 16-21, 20-22.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action on Thursday. They will face Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallists Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of the People's Republic of China in pre-quarters.

