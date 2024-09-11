Hong Kong Open: Denmark's Axelsen beats local hero Ng Ka Lang

Hong Kong, Sep 11 Denmark's Viktor Axelsen defeated local hero Ng Ka Lang Angus in straight sets at the badminton Hong Kong Open on Wednesday to win his first match after retaining the Olympic champion in Paris.

The second-seeded Dane eased past the 2016 champion Ng of Hong Kong, China, 21-11, 21-12 to reach the second round at the 420,000-US-dollar tournament, reports Xinhua.

Axelsen will take on Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei, who defeated Kiran George of India 21-16, 21-16.

The 2019 winner Lee Cheuk Yu, also representing Hong Kong, China, beat Lu Guangzu of China 21-18, 21-19, taking a revenge on his defeat 11 days ago in the semifinals of the Korea Open where Lu went on to win the tournament's title.

With China's world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yuqi pulling out citing injury worries, Lu had been seen as the most competitive contender for China in the singles event prior to his exit.

Lei Lanxi is now the only survivor from Team China in the men's draw after beating teammate Weng Hongyang.

Defending champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia advanced with a 21-7, 21-10 victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei. He will play Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the second round.

On the women's side, three-time champion Tai Tzu Ying breezed past American Isabelle Rusli 21-10, 21-12. The top seed from Chinese Taipei will next meet Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

Third seed Han Yue of China routed Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand 21-11, 21-15, setting up a second-round encounter against Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei.

Defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China and Paris Olympic champion An Se-young of South Korea all skipped the tournament.

