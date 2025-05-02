Hong Kong Sixes set for October return, Arivaa Sports named partner

Hong Kong, May 2 The Hong Kong Sixes will return this year from October 31 to November 2 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, promising fans a thrilling spectacle of fast-paced cricket and entertainment.

Cricket Hong Kong, China announced on Friday that Arivaa Sports Private Limited, a sports management company based in India, has been appointed as the exclusive management and commercial partner for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

"Under a multi-year agreement, Arivaa Sports will work closely with Cricket Hong Kong, China to oversee tournament operations, forge commercial partnerships, and lead fan engagement efforts. The company brings its extensive experience from organising various T20 leagues across the region," the organisers said in a statement.

Known for its high-octane format and festive atmosphere, the Hong Kong Sixes has long captivated global audiences with its unique blend of skill, speed and showmanship. The upcoming edition will feature top international talent from 12 countries, aiming to elevate the experience for fans both on the ground and around the world.

“We are delighted to take steps to enhance the Sixes this year. The Sixes is a tournament with a rich legacy and a passionate following. With Arivaa Sports on board as our exclusive partner, we are confident this year’s edition will be bigger, better, and more engaging than ever before,” said Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China.

Rajneesh Chopra, co-founder of Arivaa Sports, echoed the sentiment, saying, "It’s an honour to be entrusted with such a prestigious global event. The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique celebration of cricket, and we are committed to delivering a world-class experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike."

Further details regarding participating teams, ticket sales, and broadcast information are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

