"Hope you have wonderful experience...": Viswanathan Anand's message to participants of World Junior Chess Championship

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : Former five-time world chess champion Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand told the participants to have a wonderful experience playing out there in the World Junior Chess Championship at GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA) under the aggies of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) is set to host the prestigious World Junior Chess Championship 2024 at GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

For the first time ever, Gujarat is proudly hosting the World Chess Championship. With representation from over 46 countries and 228 skilled players, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle to claim the World Junior Chess Championship title.

Padma Vibhushan Awardee, Anand inaugurated the event on Sunday. The former Indian champion said that he had played in four editions of the World Junior Championships and managed to win in the last attempt.

"I'm commissioned to lead this tournament. I played in four World Junior Championships myself from 1984 to 1987 and managed to win it in my fourth attempt. It's a very interesting event because typically the chess players you meet here and compete fiercely against and other ones will remain your friends all your life. Most of my best friends, I met them in both Sub and World Junior competitions. Hope you will have this wonderful experience of competing in this very special competition," Anand said at the event.

Further, a player from the tournament also shared his thoughts on the event.

"Chess can help you mentally, maybe with planning and organization. It would definitely help you in the career because scientifically chess delays Alzheimer's and things like that. It improves your problem-solving skills. So all in all, I think it's a really good choice for young people," the player said.

This event is expected to inspire a new generation of chess players and contribute to the sport's growing popularity worldwide. The championship not only offers a platform for young players to showcase their talents but also fosters cultural exchange and camaraderie among participants from different nations.

GIFT City, renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and amenities, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious international event. Participants and visitors alike can anticipate a meticulously organized tournament, coupled with opportunities to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.

The Gujarat State Chess Association is a leading chess organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the game of chess in the state of Gujarat and beyond. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on nurturing young talents, the association plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of chess in India.

