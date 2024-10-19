"Hopefully next month...": Shuttler Chirag Shetty on return to competitive badminton with Satwiksairaj following Olympics heartbreak

By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty, one-half of the popular men's doubles duo with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy popularly known as 'Sat-Chi' opened up on the disappointing Paris Olympics 2024 exit in the quarterfinals and revealed the duo's comeback plans to the court.

Despite starting the knockout stage on a dominating note, Satwik and Chirag's hopes of returning to India with an Olympic medal were eventually crushed. With a 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss, Satwik and Chirag bowed out of the Paris Olympics back in August.

Speaking to ANI, Chirag said that the quarterfinal exit was a "disappointing" one and it was some "unlucky points and missed opportunities" in the third game that made a difference. He also affirmed hope that the duo will win a medal for the country in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

"Quite disappointed that we could not come back with a medal. We really wanted to go out there and win a medal for our country. Things did not go our way in the third game. We were leading at one point, but some unlucky points and some missed opportunities here and there meant we lost that game. That is sport. We gave it our all. Maybe next time around we will come with a medal," said Chirag.

Chirag was speaking on the sidelines of 'Beyond The Finish Line' event by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

The shuttler said that while the immediate reaction to the Olympic loss from fans, colleagues and close people saw them express dissapointment, it was their close friends and family who were supportive and encouraged Chirag and Satwiksairaj to push themselves for a "second chance".

"Everyone was as disappointed as we were. Our close friends and family were supportive and said that there is always a second chance, so keep pushing yourself. We are back on the court, hungrier than ever," said the 27-year-old.

On their comeback plans, Chirag expressed hope that he and Satwiksairaj will return to action next month, with the latter currently undergoing rehab for an injury.

"Hopefully next month. My partner Satwiksairaj was injured. He has been undergoing rehab and getting ready," he said.

Speaking about his and Satwiksairaj's equation with ex-coach Mathias Boe, who announced retirement following the duo's Olympics exit, Chirag said that he was a "phenomenal supporter" to the duo and changed their game style massively.

"When we started working with him, we were ranked eighth or ninth in the world. Journey from there to number one spot, winning Asian Games gold, Thomas Cup, was a very fruitful journey. Sad we could not continue our partnership, but things have to end at some point," he added.

Under Boe's coaching tenure, which started in 2021, 'Sat-Chi' as the duo is known, went on to become a dominant pair.

They secured multiple Badminton World Tour (BWF) titles, gold medals at the Asian Games (2023) and Commonwealth Games (2022), the maiden Thomas Cup title (2022), bronze at the World Championships (2022) and gold at the Asian Championships (2023).

The Asian Games gold medal was the first-ever by an Indian in the games' history. The bronze medal at the World Championships was the first-ever medal by an Indian men's doubles duo in the tournament, Also, they became the first Indian men's pair to achieve the top spot in BWF Rankings and secure a BWF Super 1000 title by winning the Indonesia Open last year.

