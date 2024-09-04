"Hopefully we will finish in Top 20": Paris Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya

Paris [France], September 4 : As medals continued to rain in India's record haul, Paris Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya is hopeful that India will finish in the Top 20 of the marquee event's list of medal tally.

On Tuesday, with two double podium finishes, India surpassed its best-ever medal tally of 19, which was scripted in Toko three years ago.

India's record-medal tally in a single edition of the Paralympics rose to 21 on Wednesday after Sachin Khilari clinched a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final.

Yogesh is hopeful that India will hit the 25-medal mark and told ANI, "India broke the medal tally record, and hopefully we will finish in the Top 20."

As of now, India is in the 20th spot with 21 medals consisting of three gold, eight silver and ten bronze.

Yogesh played a part in India's record medal tally with his splendid performance in the men's discus throw F56 final.

At the Stade de France, Kathuniya got hands on his second successive medal at the Paralympics after Tokyo with a best throw of 44.58m.

Brazil's Claudiney Batista took gold home by breaking the Paralympic record with a remarkable throw of 46.86m.

Yogesh was delighted with his performance, which saw him win back-to-back medals at the Paralympics, but he feels there is still room for improvement.

"I am feeling proud that back-to-back two medals have come in. There is room for improvement, but I am enjoying the moment right now. I will try to perform better going forward," Yogesh told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Yogesh and medallists Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar.

Yogesh opened up about the conversation he had with PM Modi and said, "I felt very good after speaking to PM Modi yesterday. He always speaks in a motivational manner."

Mariyappan Thangavelu, who left his mark in Paris with a bronze medal triumph in the men's high jump T6 final, wants to return with a gold medal in the next Paralympics.

"In the next Olympics, I want to bring a gold medal. I am thankful to my coach. Thank you so much for all the support that I got," he told ANI.

India para-athletics head coach Satyanarayana said Mariyappan's medal is a gift for him and the entire nation. He feels that Mariyappan's performance will inspire many people in Tamil Nadu.

"This medal is a gift for me and the whole country. I appreciate the medal won by Mariyappan. The whole of Tamil Nadu would be inspired by him," he said.

Mariyappan settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. while his compatriot, Sharad Kumar, took away the silver medal in the same event by clearing a height of 1.88m.

